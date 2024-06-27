2 Mumbai Cops Save Woman, 59, From Drowning In Arabian Sea During High Tide

The woman was admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said (Representational)

Two police personnel rescued a 59-year-old woman from drowning in the Arabian Sea in South Mumbai during high tide on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 pm near Sundar Mahal junction on Marine Drive seafront, where an onlooker informed police that a woman, who was sitting on the promenade, slipped into the sea and was drowning, the official said.

Two police personnel, Kiran Thackeray and Amol Dahiphale, posted at the Marine Drive Police Station, rushed to the spot and jumped into the sea and pulled out the woman, who was struggling in water, he said.

The cops saved the woman, identified as Swati Kanani, a resident of Matunga, by risking their own lives as it was time of high tide when the sea is generally rough, maintained the official.

The woman was admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said, adding she was conscious and out of danger.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)