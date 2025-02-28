Donald Trump, Michael Jackson On Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein's Flight Logs

US President Donald Trump, pop icon Michael Jackson, actor Alec Baldwin, and film producer Harvey Weinstein were among the innumerable celebrities on the contact list of notorious sex offender Jeffery Epstein, according to documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

The document contained several other high-profile names such as former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, and musician Courtney Love.

Among others were supermodel Naomi Campbell, Robert F Kennedy Jr's mother Ethel Kennedy, former Secretary of State John Kerry, late Senator Ted Kennedy, lawyer Alan Dershowitz and actors Dustin Hoffman and Ralph Fiennes.

The list also included the names of US President Donald Trump's former wife Ivana Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump.

Epstein's flight logs, as per the latest documents, included the names of Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, Naomi Campbell, Prince Andrew, Tommy Quinn, Didier, Mark Middleton, Sharon Reynolds, Andy Stewart, Maria Shriver, Matt Grope, Bob Wendy, Emmy Tayler, Jean Luc Brunel, Larry Summers, Glenn Dubin, Alan Dershowitz, Alan Greenberg, Sophie Biddle, Ira Zuckerman, Ghislaine Maxwell, Eva Andersson, Joan Alessi.

In addition to the contact list, the Justice Department also made public a censored list of the masseuses, whose identities were blacked out because of their victim status. That list contained 254 names.

According to The New York Post, a source, who had accessed the binder, called "Phase One", containing all the information, said it would likely “disappoint” anyone expecting bombshell revelations about any potential ties of high-profile politicians and business leaders to the sick sex trafficker.

In the years leading up to Epstein's arrest and the time after his death by suicide in jail, revelations about his highly controversial life and connections with big names in Hollywood and America's political corridors continue to make news.

Epstein faced accusations of sexually assaulting multiple young girls. Not just that, dozens of women alleged Epstein forced them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes in New York, Florida and New Mexico.

The serial sex offender died by suicide in US prison in 2019 and it halted all the legal proceedings against him.

He left a fortune of $634 million, much of which was paid to the victims through a compensation fund after his death.