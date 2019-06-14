Mumbai Cab Driver's Honesty Is Winning Hearts Online

Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan's story has gone viral online for his honesty.

The story of a Mumbai cab driver's honesty has gone viral online, and it's making people smile from ear to ear. The story was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the handle '@DarthSierra'. He wrote about the encounter he had with an Ola cab driver, named Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. In his account of the incident, the Twitter user praised Mr Pathan for going out of his way to return a lost wallet and spoke about the importance of sharing positive stories on social media.

In his first tweet, he wrote, "Hey Ola cabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent."

Hey @Olacabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent. — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

He went on to narrate his experience with Mr Pathan, talking about how they chatted during the ride.

Me & my wife booked a cab from our residence to Hiranandani Powai on 10th June 2019 in the evening. We were headed to a pub to bring in my birthday. It started raining quite heavily on our way there. — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

And we overheard him talking to his wife telling her to not let the kids out in the rain. We also chatted a bit about how 1st rains are bad for bikes & that people should ride safely. Patiently negotiating with traffic we reached our destination — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

However, after getting down at his destination, the man realised he had lost his wallet.

We thanked him & proceeded to meet our friends. About an hr into the evening I realised I don't have my wallet. I freaked out & thought maybe I dropped it while getting out of the cab so went looking. Then called him to check — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

When he called Mr Pathan to check whether he had left it in the cab, he was surprised to learn that the cab driver had kept it safely. "He immediately mentioned he has it safely with him & will had it to me on his way back home," he wrote.

https://twitter.com/darthsierra/status/1138714873855062016

But if you think that's the end of the story, there's more, and it will melt your heart! "But the biggest surprise was what I got to know when he arrived to hand over my wallet. He gave it to me & wished me happy birthday. I thanked him & the he told me it's his birthday as well!" wrote the Twitter user, marvelling at the coincidence.

But the biggest surprise was what I got to know when he arrived to hand over my wallet. He gave it to me & wished me happy birthday. I thanked him & the he told me it's his birthday as well!!! CAN YOU IMAGINE THE COINCIDENCE!!! — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

He then told me his family is waiting for him at home to cut a cake. What a day it was!!



Here is a smiley picture of this good Samaritan at the end of a hard day at work & a loving family man! These are the people who make Bombay what it is! pic.twitter.com/zxNKHJQP2J — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

He concluded his thread with a simple message, talking about the need to spread positive experiences on an overwhelmingly critical social media platform:

We alway come to this platform with our grievances with brands. Let's spread some of the positive experiences as well. So that in some ways it gets paid forward. Peace! ✌️ — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

His thread has gone massively viral, collecting thousands of 'likes' and comments from people praising Mr Pathan's honesty.

Wonderful !! @Olacabs , A big shout out to Asif Iqbal !! — Peter John (@peterjv26) June 12, 2019

Oh man you narrerted the story like suspens and thirller movie — Janardhan (@Janardh17204607) June 12, 2019

Happy birthday to you and Abdul. Such positive stories are so heart warming. — Madhuri (తెలుగింటి అమ్మాయి) (@madhuriketa) June 12, 2019

