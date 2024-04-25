'MS Dhoni' Stuck In Ranchi, Urgently Requires Rs 600 For Safe Return

The post has gone viral, attracting over 200,000 views on social media.

Cricket fans beware, scammers are impersonating former Indian captain MS Dhoni on messaging apps and social media to trick people out of money.

In a recent incident, a scammer messaged an individual on Instagram, claiming to be MS Dhoni, stuck in Ranchi without his wallet. The scammer, using the handle "mahi77i2" (Dhoni's official handle is "mahi7781"), sent a message saying they needed Rs 600 to get home. To add legitimacy, the scammer sent a selfie and used the Chennai Super Kings slogan "Whistle Podu."

The post has gone viral, attracting over 200,000 views on social media. Numerous users are engaging with the content, fascinated by its distinct and unsettling depiction of fraudulent activities.

Experts warn that these impersonation scams are common online. Scammers often use convincing tactics like similar usernames, profile pictures, and knowledge of the target's interests.

In today's world, online scams are widespread, taking various forms to deceive people into surrendering their resources. If you receive a message like this, be cautious. Never send money to someone you don't know, and verify account information before responding.