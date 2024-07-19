'Macrohard >> Microsoft': Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Tech Giant Amid Global Outage

Elon Musk's trolling comes amidst a growing rivalry between the two tech titans.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk's online humour has gained attention once more, this time focusing on Microsoft in the wake of a major worldwide outage that caused service disruptions for millions of users. Musk made lighthearted remarks in which he compared the internet behemoth to a fictitious business called "Macrohard," implying that Microsoft performed worse.

The billionaire businessman, who is well-known for his candid remarks and use of social media, took advantage of the circumstance to make light of the industry leader in software. Alongside his tweets, Musk posted amusing memes, which rapidly went popular and sparked a flurry of online discussions and comments.

Also Read | Microsoft Faces Global Outage, Multiple Users Affected: Live Updates

In another post, Musk highlighted the reliability of his own platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), by retweeting a user who remarked, "When everything else is down, this app still works."

The global Microsoft outage has caused widespread disruptions across various sectors, threatening to escalate into a massive crisis if not resolved promptly. In India, three major airlines-IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air-are grappling with technical issues affecting bookings, check-ins, and flight updates. As a result, these airlines are now checking in passengers manually, leading to delays and inconveniences.



Also Read | Windows Computers Leading To 'Blue Screen Of Death' Due To This Error

In Europe, the impact is similarly severe. Technical issues have led to check-in delays in Amsterdam, and at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Germany, flight operations have been canceled due to the "technical problem," a spokeswoman told AFP. She could not provide an estimate for when normal flight operations would resume.

Millions of Windows users worldwide are encountering the Blue Screen of Death, causing computers to shut down or restart unexpectedly. In some cases, computers are caught in a loop of restarting, leading to loss of unsaved data and critical time, further hampering productivity.

Affected systems display a message stating, "Your PC ran into a problem and needs to restart. We're just collecting some error info, and then we'll restart for you." These Blue Screen errors, also known as black screen errors or STOP code errors, occur when a critical issue forces Windows to shut down or restart unexpectedly.

Microsoft 365 has released a statement indicating that they are actively investigating the issue, though no timeline for resolution has been provided.

As the outage continues, affected sectors and millions of users are left in a state of uncertainty, underscoring the crucial role that reliable digital infrastructure plays in modern society.