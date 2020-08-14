Farm Creates 'COVID Go Away' Corn Maze. It's A Hit On Social Media

A Michigan farm has created a corn maze with a message for coronavirus.

A Michigan farm has remodeled its 13-acre corn maze to read what everyone is thinking. "COVID Go Away," the maze spells out, when viewed from above.

Johnson's Giant Pumpkins in Saginaw said the maze was remodeled with a timely message for its reopening on September 12. According to NBC News, it will reopen with a number of changes, keeping in mind the new normal introduced by the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing, among other things.

The farm shared a picture of the maze message on Facebook, where it has become a viral hit.

"Stomp out 'Covid Go Away' as you wander through the 13 acre corn maze this fall! Opening September 12, 2020," Johnson's Giant Pumpkins wrote while sharing the picture.

The image has collected nearly 2,000 shares and hundreds of amused comments. It also made it to Reddit, where hundreds of users applauded the farm's creativity.

"That's pretty cool! Exactly what were all feeling!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"OMG This is awesome. Great job," another said.

"Just like everybody, we're tired on the COVID, so we thought we would put that in out corn maze this year," said Gerald Johnson, owner of the farm, to WNEM. "It's still out there, we still have to be careful, we still need to wear masks where needed, and just be aware of it and take reasonable precautions," Mr Johnson added.

What do you think of the corn maze?