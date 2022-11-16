Mexican City Creates 74-Feet-Tall Catrina Figure To Break World Record

The fabric used to make the Catrina's outfit will be given to nearby dressmakers once it is dismounted.

Puerto Vallarta, a city in Mexico, broke a world record by creating calavera catrina, a traditional Day of the Dead Festival skeleton figure, measuring 74 feet and 4.87 inches tall, as per Guinness World Records (GWR). Catrina was an elegantly dressed skeleton figure often used as a symbol of the Day of the Dead, also known as Dia de los Muertos.

The city of Puerto Vallarta achieved this feat on November 2, 2022. GWR mentions that it took the city more than a year to build the figure and the effort was led by local artist Alondra Muca.

Catrina was set up near the Faro del Malecon, a former lighthouse that is now a well-known landmark in the city. GWR further mentions that the structure is made of metal and fiberglass.

A group of seamstresses, carpenters, florists, architects, and designers collaborated on the project to ensure it reflected the vibrant Mexican traditions associated with the popular Day of the Dead.

"The catrina's blue dress with marine elements pays homage to the Pacific Ocean. The statue's fingernails, which are the size of an adult's forearm, were hand-painted and decorated with images of fish, shells, and manta rays," the official website of GWR says.

The website further says that the structure will be on display for a week. The fabric used to make the Catrina's outfit will be given to nearby dressmakers and seamstresses once it is dismounted.

Day of the Dead blends All Souls' Day, a celebration that Spanish invaders brought to Mexico beginning in the early 1500s, with the traditional Aztec practice of honouring ancestors. The celebration is mostly observed in Mexico on November 1 and 2 is like a family reunion. It is a happy holiday that encourages remembrance of the dead and celebration of their memory.

