Mesmerising Video Shows Dolphin's Stunning Leap As Rainbow Emerges

The joy of seeing the dolphins jumping is simply contagious. And now a mesmerising old video showing the majestic sea creature leaping out of the ocean that too with a rainbow in the background is gaining traction on social media yet again.

The short clip was shared on Twitter by a user named 'Science Girl'. It captured the magical moment a bottlenose dolphin leapt from the water as a rainbow emerged right above it. In the caption of the post, the Twitter user informed that the video was shot by photographer Jaimen Hudson off the coast of Western Australia.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the stunning video has garnered more than 555,000 views and over 15,000 likes. In the comment section of the post, several internet users called the video beautiful and incredible.

"Is it so beautiful. As the dolphin splash back in the water, the rainbow disappeared," wrote one user. "This is pure magic," said another.

A third user commented, "I'm hypnotized by the beauty," while a fourth simply added, "What a beautiful moment".

Mr Hudson shared the video on Instagram last year in October. His post garnered nearly 100,000 likes and thousands of views. "Bottlenose Dolphin jumping over a rainbow, Esperance WA (Western Australia)," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, speaking of dolphins, previously, a video showing two dolphins slamming into a massive school of salmon and causing chaos surfaced on social media and left internet users stunned. The clip was captured off Tura Beach in Australia, by professional fisherman and tour guide Jason Moyce, who is also known as Trapman Bermagui online. He shared the clip on Facebook, which showed the breathtaking sight. His post garnered more than 40,000 views and hundreds of comments and likes.

