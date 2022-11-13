'Extraordinary' Video Shows Dolphins Slamming Into Massive School Of Salmon

The video has amassed nearly 40,000 views and several comments and likes.

Now, one such video showing two dolphins slamming into a massive school of salmon and causing chaos has surfaced on social media and left internet users stunned.

The clip was captured on Thursday off Tura Beach in Australia, by professional fisherman and tour guide Jason Moyce, who is also known as Trapman Bermagui online. He shared the clip on Facebook, which showed the breathtaking sight.

Watch the video below:

"Very lucky today to be filming a monster school of salmon, just as dolphins arrive and totally smash into them..I could hear the noise from 100m away. Incredible to watch in real life. hopefully the drone did it justice. All off the far south coast," the caption of the post read.

In the clip, two dolphins are seen lunging into the large school of fish in order to grab their prey.

Since being shared, the video has amassed nearly 40,000 views and several comments and likes.

"How extraordinary.... such a great capture... well done," wrote one user. "Wow brilliant footage - once in lifetime that one, awesome," said another.

A third commented, "Great footage, amazing seeing the salmon being forced to the shore," while a fourth added, "Unbelievable bit of footage".

Meanwhile, speaking of dolphins, earlier a mesmerising video showing dolphins surfing a wave had left the internet stunned. The clip amassed over 8.4 lakh views and more than 43,000 likes. "My brain becomes at rest looking at these beautiful dolphins surfing the waves, mare tranquilitatis," one wrote a user.

