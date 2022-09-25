Viral Video: Dolphins Surf Sea Waves, Internet Says 'It's Fun'

Picture shows many dolphins surfing high ocean waves.

Watching dolphins in a clear blue ocean is pleasant to the eyes. There are several videos and images on the internet that may leave you in awe after viewing them. Dolphins are well-known for their intelligence, playful nature, and friendliness with humans. One such video is doing rounds on the internet shows dolphins surfing in strong sea waves.

Shared by a user named Buitengebieden on Twitter on Sunday the caption reads, "Dolphins surfing a wave." The video has been credited to a user named Jaimen Hudson.

The 28-second clip opens with a number of dolphins that are surfing a giant wave in the ocean. The next moment, they can be seen swimming in the opposite direction. The video also depicts a breathtaking view of the wide blue ocean and an island behind.

Within just few hours of being shared, the post has amassed over 8.4 lakh views and more than 43,000 likes. More than 5,000 Twitter users have re-tweeted the post so far and many of them have posted heartfelt comments.

"My brain becomes at rest looking at these beautiful dolphins surfing the waves, mare tranquilitatis," wrote a user.

Another said, "Amazing. I love the ones that go back under almost upside down or close to it because they don't care. Because it's fun."

"I have seen this only 2 times growing up in California...it is an amazing sight and rare to see...so if you ever get a chance to see it in person enjoy every second because it doesn't last long," commented a third user.