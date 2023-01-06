Watch: Daughter Surprises Father With A Car On His Birthday, Internet Is All Hearts

The video has amassed over five lakh views and 80,000 likes.

A father-daughter relationship is very special. It is full of love, fun, and special gestures by both individuals. A similar video of a father-daughter duo is going viral, and the internet is loving it. In the video, a daughter surprises her father with a brand-new car for his birthday. His priceless reaction is winning hearts online.

The video was shared by Rida Tharana, a content creator, on Instagram. The woman explains in the video that her father has always wanted a car for himself, and the family currently owns a red Tata Nano. So, on January 4, which is her father's birthday, the content creator decided to give her father a car. She mentions that she did her research and watched almost a hundred YouTube videos. The father-daughter duo can be seen hugging as the car's key is presented to them. She also thanked her father for believing in her and "letting her fly."

The video has received over 5 lakh views and 80,000 likes since it was shared. She captioned the video, "Happy birthday, Abbu... I love you to the moon and back. I know it's been a journey for us both to understand each other, but you are the first man I fell in love with, and it shall forever remain the same. Thank you for believing in your girls and breaking the social norms.. as they say: she's a #SalesGirl the girl did it."

"Ps : mom didn't want to join us but sent grandpa.. she made amazing biryani to celebrate. @huda_thamanna couldn't make it because she didn't get her offs however she's coming home tomorrow.I would like to thank all of you.. this wouldn't have been possible without you guys, I love y'all so much," she added.

"A proud father and a happy daughter," a user said.

A second user commented, "This is only a start I wish you the best to tick off all list, more power to you, I love you queen ridaaaaaaa."

"This made me feel warm and fuzzy .. it's beautiful," added a third.

"So sweet! To bigger and better things," said another person.

