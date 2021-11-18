Meghan Speaks About Her Early Acting Days In Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about her early acting days

An interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres brought back some fond memories for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. In her second high-profile interview of the year, Meghan reminisced about her time as an aspiring actress who would drive to the Warner Brothers Studios in a car so old, she had to climb in through the trunk as its doors would not open.

Meghan attended numerous auditions at the Warner Brothers site over the years, but a lot has changed for her since then.

"You used to come to this lot to audition all the time," Ellen DeGeneres asked her during the interview, which is all set to air on Thursday (US time). A snippet of the interview was released by the 63-year-old comedian and talk show host on social media yesterday.

"Oh my gosh, completely!" said Meghan in response. "I would park at Gate 3 and scoot on over, and what was so nice was that the security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg, we hope you get it!'

"So the drive in today was very different," she added, laughing.

The conversation then moved to the car which Meghan owned at the time. The Duchess of Sussex, who married Britain's Prince Harry in 2018, revealed that she owned a "very, very old" car which she used to drive from audition to the other.

"I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door," Meghan told Ellen DeGeneres.

"After auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro," she continued.

When asked if anyone ever saw her climbing in through the trunk, Meghan replied: "No, I would play it off. I'd go like, 'Oh, I'm just looking for my resume and my highlighters or my script'."

"A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot," Ellen wrote while sharing the trailer of the interview on social media. Watch it below:

This is not the first time that Meghan has spoken of the struggles she faced as an aspiring actress. Her Ford Explorer Sport also came up when she spoke at the Create and Cultivate conference in 2017. At that time, Meghan had said she relied on the car to get from one audition to the next but was too broke to have it fixed.

"The clicker wouldn't open the front doors and I couldn't afford to fix this car and this was how I got from one audition to the other.

"So what I would start to do is literally go to these auditions, park at the back of the parking lot and I would open my trunk... and crawl into the back of my car to the front seat to drive off to my next audition," Meghan was quoted as saying by The Mirror. This happened before she made it big with her role in Suits.

Meghan's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show comes eight months after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, accused a member of the royal family of racism.