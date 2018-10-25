Meghan Markle Forgot The Price Tag On Her Dress And Set The Internet Buzzing

Meghan Markle glowed in a red dress by Self Portrait.

In a stunning fashion faux pas, a glowing Meghan Markle was pictured with the price tag still dangling from her dress. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Tonga from Fiji on Thursday, spectators noticed Meghan Markle in a gorgeous red dress by Self Portrait - and then spotted the tag.

Not that it distracted from her beauty in any way. The 37-year-old, who recently announced her pregnancy through a Kensington Palace statement, looked absolutely radiant as she walked the red carpet with husband, Prince Harry. The royal couple are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

According to Daily Mail, Meghan's bright red dress - which mirrors the colours of the Tongan flag - retails for $444. She paired it with black stilettos and a matching clutch.

Pictures of Meghan stepping off a charter plane with the price tag attached to her dress created quite a buzz on social media. While many called it a rare fashion misstep, pointing out that the duchess has managed to look flawless through most of the royal tour, other assured her that she still looked great, with or without the tag.

Here is how people reacted as pictures of her with the dangling price tag began to do the rounds of the internet:

Staff should have noticed that tag. Poor Meghan would probably be embarrassed if she saw the coverage, and it's a shame because she looked beautiful!



Red is really her colour! — Fabulous Four Updates (@Fabulous4Update) October 25, 2018

I've looked at the moving vision and it looks like someone did leave a tag on Meghan's dress! #RoyalTourTongapic.twitter.com/yt8p7Y2E61 — Blake Nadilo (@BlakeNadilo) October 25, 2018

There is always the chance Meghan was planning to return the dress



((This is a joke before anyone attacks me)) — Fabulous Four Updates (@Fabulous4Update) October 25, 2018

oh meghan the tag ! vitaliaa !! you're still gorgeous pic.twitter.com/igEOIPHLRz — Maggie S (@MaggieSikivou) October 25, 2018

On Friday, the royal couple will return to Sydney for the final days of the Invictus Games before flying home via New Zealand.