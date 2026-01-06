Meet Wilder McGraw, Boy Who Travelled All 7 Continents By The Time He Turned 7

An American boy, named Wilder McGraw, has achieved an incredible feat by visiting all seven continents, including Antarctica, by the age he turned seven, the New York Post reported.

His travel journey began when he was just eight weeks old. His adventures have been documented by his parents, Jordi Lippe-McGraw and Ross McGraw.

"We didn't start out with the intention of raising a child who would see seven continents by 7," Lippe-McGraw, 39, told the outlet. "We were just traveling because that's who we are and what we love."

The report mentioned that Wilder's travel story started with a trip to Portugal at 8 weeks old, followed by visits to the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico before his second birthday. As he grew older, his travels expanded to include Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and South America.

Ahead of South Amrerica's travel, the couple realised that he'd already visited five continents. "My husband stared at the list and said, 'Well ... we might as well finish it,'" she said as quoted.

The family's most recent adventure took them to Antarctica, where Wilder became one of the youngest people to set foot on the continent.

This trip was particularly special for his mother, Jordi, who had visited Antarctica during her pregnancy with Wilder.

Jordi further noted that their travel style is not about ticking off destinations, but about experiencing different cultures and creating lasting memories. She believes that travel has helped Wilder develop confidence and patience about the world.

With all seven continents explored, the McGraw family is shifting their focus to more relaxed travel. Her wish list includes gorilla trekking; meanwhile, Wilder wants to go to a European football camp.

"It's not just dragging a kid along anymore," she said as quoted. "It's building a trip that feels like ours and his."