Massive Python Strangles Dog In Horrifying Video. But Watch Till The End A group of men use sticks and brooms to try to free the dog from the python's grip

Share EMAIL PRINT The dog struggling to free itself from the python's grip.



The horrifying video opens with the massive serpent tightly coiled around a black dog. The dog struggles to free itself from the python's grip. Initially, only its hind legs are visible. A group of men intervene with sticks and brooms to try and free the canine but the python doesn't budge. A second dog is also heard barking at the snake to scare it off.



The dog appears lifeless at this point but the men continue their effort.



One man then heroically tries to uncoil the snake with his bare hands in an attempt to rescue the dog. He pulls the massive snake by its tail, dragging it along the ground. After one last blow to the snake, the canine is finally free from the jaws of the python, seemingly unhurt.



The snake tries to grab hold of the dog one more time but is prevented by the group of men who catch it and chase the reptile away. The group huddles around the enormous python as it slowly slithers into the woods.



Click here to watch the video



The video, which went viral in Thailand, was first posted by Facebook user Ake Srisuwan. According to him, the shocking incident took place in the mountainous region of Chiang Mai. The group in the video appears to be employees of a local zip-line operating company called 'Flight of the Gibbons'.



In a recent incident in India, a



Click for more





In a shocking video that has emerged from Thailand, a group of men were filmed trying to pry free a helpless dog from the deathly grip of a massive python.The horrifying video opens with the massive serpent tightly coiled around a black dog. The dog struggles to free itself from the python's grip. Initially, only its hind legs are visible. A group of men intervene with sticks and brooms to try and free the canine but the python doesn't budge. A second dog is also heard barking at the snake to scare it off.The dog appears lifeless at this point but the men continue their effort.One man then heroically tries to uncoil the snake with his bare hands in an attempt to rescue the dog. He pulls the massive snake by its tail, dragging it along the ground. After one last blow to the snake, the canine is finally free from the jaws of the python, seemingly unhurt.The snake tries to grab hold of the dog one more time but is prevented by the group of men who catch it and chase the reptile away. The group huddles around the enormous python as it slowly slithers into the woods. The video, which went viral in Thailand, was first posted by Facebook user Ake Srisuwan. According to him, the shocking incident took place in the mountainous region of Chiang Mai. The group in the video appears to be employees of a local zip-line operating company called 'Flight of the Gibbons'.In a recent incident in India, a forest ranger from West Bengal found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant snake. The wildlife officer was called in by frantic villagers after they saw the 40-kilogram python swallowing a goat alive.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter