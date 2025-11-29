Manager Demands Flight Booking Details To Grant Leave, Employee Blocks Him Instantly

An Indian employee has detailed a case of managerial overreach, revealing they were compelled to block their team lead after he demanded their flight booking details as proof for a leave request. In a now-viral Reddit post, the employee explained they had verbally secured leave approval a month prior but faced delays in getting formal email confirmation from the manager.

"Then suddenly, last minute, he tried to force a half-day shift on the day of my flight. Today, I tell him my flight got moved earlier than expected and I won't be coming in. He immediately replies: Share the flight booking details," the employee wrote.

The employee said the boss was not asking for a screenshot or a written confirmation, but the full booking details, which rubbed them the wrong way.

"I said nothing. I blocked him on SMS. I blocked him on calls. I blocked him on WhatsApp. He tried calling multiple times and even messaged me there. Deleted the chat without opening. Phone was on silent. Slept peacefully."

The user said it was not an employee issue, but management failure if the TL could not trust the workers without demanding proof.

"This is the same TL who denied my WFH earlier for a reason he admitted was personal annoyance. The same TL who changed Thanksgiving dates last minute because management messed up the calendar. The same TL who expects us to run to our seats like nuclear launch operators."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'You Don't Need To Share'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the employee for standing their ground, while others advised them to keep the evidence in case the situation escalates.

"Good thing you blocked them, you don't need to share personal travel plans with them," said one user, while another added: "Well done. I have a feeling things might get ugly-- keep all communication written and save proofs."

A third commented: "Such managers think they are police. It's none of their business what you do in your spare time. Especially since he forced the shift on you."

A fourth said: "I wish you knew just how much I laughed at "nuclear launch operators". Couldn't complete reading the post too hahaha. Thank you - I needed it!"