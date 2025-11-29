'Not Even Angry': Indian Man Returns From Foreign Trip, Gets 'Instant Reality Check'

An Indian man has kickstarted a debate about the quality of life in India after revealing he received an "instant reality check" upon returning from a foreign trip. Within an hour of landing in India, the man said he witnessed the 'brutal transition' that made him laugh at the absurdity of the situation.

"Just came back from an 8-9 day foreign trip which was honestly amazing. Clean roads, people actually following rules, basic civic sense everywhere. Felt so refreshed," wrote the user in the r/nagpur subreddit.

The man said he landed in Mumbai and took a connecting flight to Nagpur, and that is where the ordeal started with the cab driver attempting to dupe him.

"First thing, I asked one guy near the stand to drop me till Lokmat Square. He casually said Rs 500. I just stared and said, "Bro, I'm also from here." Then I booked Ola, reached Lokmat Square by auto."

"Auto driver was chewing gutka and continuously spitting on the road while driving. Which, unfortunately, is not even shocking anymore. But after spending days in a place where you don't see this at all, it suddenly hit harder."

After being dropped, the man said he was dragging his heavy luggage when he suddenly twisted and sprained his ankle due to the uneven roads.

"And just when I thought the universe was done with me, an auto driver passing by spits and it lands on my shoe. That was it. Full "welcome back to reality" moment. Within one hour, scam attempt, gutka spitting, sprain, and gutka on shoe," the man said.

"Not even angry at this point, just laughing at how brutally fast the transition was," he added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Who Is Rajendra Panchal? Pune Man Whose Viral Pic Is Used In Racist Posts Against Indians

'Hit Me Hard Moment'

As the post gained traction, social media users agreed with the man's sentiment, adding that India needed significant work on its infrastructure, whilst citizens still lacked basic civic sense.

"I would like to see your face in the moment dude. I'm so sorry for laughing but good lord, that was funny," said one user while another added: "Civic sense is a foreign concept for most of us."

A third commented: "My 'Hit me hard' moment was when I landed in Delhi, after spending 2 months in Europe. I stretched out my hand to grab the trolley for my luggage when a well-educated, family man snatched it from me and rudely put his luggage in."

A fourth said: "People should question themselves whether they have ever followed those civic rules in India before going on a foreign trip."