Man Wins Million Pounds Lottery, Thanks To Shopper Who Let Him Cut Queue

A case of luck, where a man won the lottery after a shopper let him jump queue. (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old man from UK won 1 million pounds in a lottery and has thanked a shopper who let him go first in the queue where he bought the winning ticket. Arron Walshaw, a plasterer, scooped the seven-figure Lotto Raffle prize on Wednesday. He was able to buy the winning ticket at the very last minute, thanks to a woman who let him go before her at the supermarket queue.

"We had a free lucky dip ticket from the previous draw to use and I knew it was only minutes until the draw closed," Mr Walshaw said to BBC.

"I popped in to a nearby shop where me and another lady approached the same cashier, she must have seen that I was in a rush because she insisted I went before her," he said. "What a stroke of luck that turned out to be."

Had the other customer not let him go first, Mr Walshaw believes he would have missed the deadline for the draw.

He is now using the money to plan his dream wedding with fiancee Ceri Hall, as well as buy a house and a car.

Recently, a lucky Frenchman won a million euros twice in eighteen months on the same lottery.