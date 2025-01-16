UK Man Wins Rs 80 Crore On Lottery And Goes Back To Work Clearing Drains

A 20-year-old trainee gas engineer from Carlisle has stunned everyone after winning a 7.5 million pounds (Rs 79.58 crore) Lotto jackpot. James Clarkson's win was quite spectacular since he had won 120 pounds (Rs 12,676) on the National Lottery over Christmas and had reinvested his winnings in more tickets, according to The Metro.

Despite his newfound wealth, Clarkson still wants to carry on with his work. According to sources, he even headed straight to the site and was found unclogging the blocked drains.

James' unexpected success has not only changed his financial future but also highlights his grounded attitude, as he expressed his intention to keep working despite becoming a millionaire overnight.

James explained to The Metro, "I was at my girlfriend's house and got up early to check on the snowfall when I saw a message saying I'd won on the National Lottery app."

"I just didn't believe it; I thought I was dreaming. It was only 7:30 am, so everyone was asleep. I wasn't so sure, so I called my dad as I knew he would be awake. He calmly told me to come home and we'd have a look."

Gathering around the phone with his mum, Becky; dad, Stephen; and brother, Thomas, James nervously rang the National Lottery line as soon as it opened at 9 am to register the potential win.

"They eventually confirmed mine was the winning ticket. I think I just started laughing. I thought, "This is mad",' he said.

"I spent the rest of the day visiting my family and girlfriend, who all live close by, all of us talking about the win."

"I have a big family, and we are all close. News spread fast, and we all ended up celebrating later at my grandma's and granddad's with a roast beef dinner and champagne!"

Despite the massive win, James was back to work carrying out property maintenance by Monday morning.

He explained, "I was out in the cold fixing blocked drains the day after I found out I had won. It was a bit grim, but that's reality. I'm not going to stop working; I'm too young."