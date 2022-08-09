Man Uses Tinder To Find Sisters To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Reddit Post Goes Viral

The man claims to have found two sisters on Tinder.

Raksha Bandhan is just days away, and a post of a man looking for sisters to celebrate the occasion is going viral on social media. The man from Mumbai posted about his search on Reddit, saying that he took the help of Tinder to find a sister. And now he has two, thanks to the dating app. His post on Reddit has received more than 500 upvotes in two days and a large number of users have congratulated him.

The man said in his Reddit post: "I have felt the FOMO for most of my life during Rakshabandhan as I do not have any sister. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, since last 2 years I have been putting the bio as follows during 2 weeks before Rakshabandhan: "Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan"."

"Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder. This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I'm so excited," he further said.

In June, a man from Kerala went viral for using another dating app Bumble to look for an apartment in Mumbai.

A Twitter user shared screenshots of the man's Bumble profile. "Not a sapiosexual. Looking for a flat in Mumbai," the man's bio read.

In the attached screenshot, the man even mentioned that users should swipe right on his profile if they are in Mumbai and comfortable in helping him to find a place near Western Line since he does not speak Hindi.

The post was liked by many users, with one of them calling the man a "genius". "On Bumble, many search for a place in heart, but he is searching for a place in a flat," said another.