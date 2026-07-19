Man "Shocked And Confused" To Learn He Was Laid Off While on Vacation, Reddit Reacts

A 31-year-old man has gone viral after claiming he discovered he had been laid off while on holiday via an automated reply from his own work email. In a Reddit post, the man said he had no warning that his employment had ended. Instead, he noticed that his out-of-office message had been changed without his knowledge to state that he was no longer employed at the company and that anyone trying to reach him should contact his manager.

According to his post, his manager had texted him earlier during the trip to ask if he could join a last-minute work call. Unable to do so because of the time difference and unreliable internet, he declined. His manager reportedly told him to continue enjoying his vacation, giving him no indication that his job was at risk.

"Honestly, this all comes as a shock to me because I was just promoted back in January, and based on all accounts from my peers and the executive leadership, I have been doing well. I even had a great lunch with my boss last week, and there were no signs," he wrote.

Still on holiday and due back at work the following Tuesday, he turned to Reddit for advice, saying he was shocked, confused and unsure how to handle the situation before receiving any official communication from the company.

See the post here:

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing sympathy. Several advised him to save screenshots of the automated email and preserve all communication related to his employment. Others encouraged him not to let the incident overshadow the rest of his vacation and to wait until he had all the facts before reacting.

The story has also reignited debate over how companies communicate layoffs. While job cuts have become increasingly common, many people argued that informing employees of their termination while they are on approved leave reflects a lack of empathy and professionalism.

One user wrote, "This happened to me once. Please don't let this ruin your vacation. If anything, use this to clear your head so you'll be ready to plan your next move from a good place." Another commented, "It's a scummy thing that your company did. Take a deep breath and assess your situation. A lot of people are in the same boat and you will get through this."

A third said, "Wow that company has some nerve. But presumably you're still getting paid since they didn't tell you yet. I guess they were hoping not to ruin your vacation. Still what an awful way to learn about a layoff."

"Enjoy the rest of your vacation and not worry about it. When you get back on Tuesday that's when you start worrying about it," added a fourth.