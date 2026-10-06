Man Shares Why Appreciating Progress Matters Before Setting The Next Goal

When people focus on their next goal, it can be easy to overlook how far they have already come. X user Matt Gillis has shared a reflection on taking a moment to appreciate progress before moving towards the next expectation.

Gillis wrote that before asking what needs to happen next, a person should take a moment to recognise what is already worth appreciating.

He wrote, "I've learned to make one small adjustment when thinking about the next goal; before asking what needs to happen next, I take a moment to recognise what is already worth appreciating."

"That applies to leadership, career development, and personal growth. When someone on your team makes progress, acknowledge it before moving straight to the next expectation. When you reach a milestone, give yourself permission to appreciate it before chasing another one," he added.

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Gillis said that this simple pause can change the way people approach what comes next. Instead of being fully focused on what is missing, people can become more aware of what they already have to build on.

Gillis concluded by saying that gratitude does not mean giving up on ambition. He described it as a better starting point for ambition.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "This is a good reminder."

Another user noted, "Progress deserves a victory lap before the next lap."

"The pause actually changes the next goal's starting point," added a third user.