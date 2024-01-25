Man Refuses To Buy Latest iPhone 15 For Daughter, 11, She Says He Is 'Ruining Her Life'. Post Viral

The man said he and his wife are considering getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max after all.

A man has sought advice from social media users after his 11-year-old daughter told him he was ruining her life by not buying her the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the flagship Apple phone - and people have come to his aid. The man shared the question on Reddit and the post has received more than 9,000 comments from users. The man said he told his daughter the top-spec iPhone costs nearly $1,200 (Rs 1 lakh). The girl owned an older variant of the phone and had asked for a new smartphone as her friends all have one.

"We gave her a phone two years ago it was an old iPhone 8 of mine. She mainly uses it for calling texting with friends and social media. Recently she's been wanting a new phone because her phone was old and all her friends have new phones," the man said in the Reddit post shared on Monday.

"So I thought the iPhone 13 would be a good option as it's 600 dollars, has good camera/battery life and it looks the same as every other iPhone. But she specifically wanted the iPhone 15 Pro Max because apparently it plays console level games and has a 120 Hz display," added the user Able_Texas5286.

The man said he finds it a waste of money. "My daughter then got mad at me and said I'm ruining her life and that her best friend has a 15 Pro Max."

The man said he and his wife are considering getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max after all and tell their daughter '"it's a big gift".

The post attracted any comments and users shared their own experiences.

"Shoot, if you haven't heard "you're ruining my life!" more than once by the time your kid is 11, you aren't doing your job," commented one Redditor.

"Who's the parent? Don't let your daughter guilt you into something, an iPhone 13 is still a new and good phone," said another.

"An 11-year-old doesn't need a thousand-dollar phone," said a third user.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro Max in September, 2023. The smartphone has the new A17 Pro chip.