Man Posed On Graduation Day, Daughter Clicked Photo. The Moment Is Now Viral

A sketch of the little girl clicking picture of her father on his graduation day.

Graduation Day is a momentous occasion for college and university students. It's the day when a student receives his or her academic degree and celebrations are held with friends and family. Parents usually accompany children to their big day, but a photo going viral on the internet shows a little girl capturing her father's graduation day on camera.

I drew it immediately when I saw this cute photo :,) https://t.co/07a44NsC64pic.twitter.com/EcWPYH65yM — Semiha (@semihasyn) May 16, 2022

The man poses for his little daughter at the graduation ceremony. The post has been shared by Semiha Hasyn on Twitter with a caption, “I drew it immediately when I saw this cute photo.”

The original post was shared by Elena Xlugo on Twitter which was later deleted by her. She retweeted Semiha Hasyn's post and said, “Out of courtesy for the gentleman and the young girl I decided it was best to delete the original tweet all I wanted was to share a cute story but realized that it could be harmful to them. Please be kind, courteous and always help one another thank you.”

The post has received over 711 likes and 83 retweets so far.

Users have left heartwarming comments on the post as well while others can be seen complaining about the earlier post which was deleted.

“That's amazing and inspirational,” a user commented.

“So wholesome,” wrote a second user.

“Wow simply outstanding,” a third user commented.

The identity of the father-daughter duo is still unknown.

At a graduation ceremony, some students physically get their degrees and others are handed over the certificates later at a smaller college or departmental ceremony. The presiding officer officially confers degrees on candidates at the college and university level.

Ceremonies often include a procession of some of the academic staff, the candidates and a valediction.

