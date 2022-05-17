'Don't Fall Into Multiverse of Madness': Delhi Police's Advisory With Marvel Twist Leaves Internet In Stitches

The Delhi Police decided to give their advisory a Marvel twist to get its message across.

If you are a Marvel fan, you must be aware of the recently released film, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. The American superhero film based on Marvel Comics has emerged as a blockbuster all over the world. So, the Delhi Police also decided to give their advisory a Marvel twist to get its message across.

The advisory, in the form of a tweet posted last week, is gaining traction on the internet. It shows an image of liquor being poured into a glass, with a reference to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which played with the multiverse as well.

“If you're ‘Far From Home' don't fall into the ‘#MultiverseOfMadness' or you will find ‘No Way Home'! Don't Drink & Drive for a safe ‘#Homecoming' #nowayhome,” the Delhi Police's tweet says.

The tweet has surprised netizens all around. It has received over 244 likes so far and over 60 retweets.

Twitter users have left hilarious comments on the post.

“This is good inspiration for bad human's species, if you can't understand this. So, no one can help you anymore. Better is understood before, after no time to understand,” a user wrote.

“Nice work... looks like Dr Strange will fall into whiskey on rocks,” a second user commented on the post.

“This one good nice work DP,” a third user wrote.

Driving under the influence of alcohol is known as drunk driving. A minor rise in blood alcohol level increases the chances of an automobile accident. Alcohol has a major impact on physiological systems that are essential for driving and functioning. It is a depressant that primarily impacts brain function.

Alcohol drastically impairs a person's capacity to shift attention from one item to another, "without considerably compromising sensory motor abilities," according to one of its major impacts.

Delhi records a huge number of accidents due to drunk driving. Many precious lives are lost due to drink and drive. We've almost certainly seen all of the traffic regulation quotations shown on the road when driving, one of which being Don't drink and drive. Road safety is a big issue in many countries, including India. It is important to use caution, drive cautiously, and adhere to traffic laws.