Man Places 'Psychic Wanted' Ad With No Contact Information, Says Genuine Mediums Will Know

The billboard has been placed along a busy road.

A billboard advertisement has puzzled drivers passing by the Fairfield Street in Manchester, the United Kingdom. The ad is searching for a psychic but includes no contact information - "Psychic Wanted - You Know Where To Apply" - is the only text on the billboard. Contact signage company Mandoemedia, which has put up the amount, told Manchester Evening News that a mystery man paid an undisclosed amount for the simple sign and provided minimal details. The man told them that a real medium will know exactly when, where and how to contact him, the outlet further said in its report.

Spotted in Manchester. Psychic wanted. pic.twitter.com/ID9UpH2xVo — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) August 23, 2022

The sign, with a black background and a green triangle, was put up along the busy road on August 18.

"Initially we thought it was a joke but the individual explained they were deeply serious and wanted to find a genuine psychic. They felt the best way to do that would be to put out a 'psychic wanted advert with no contact information because a good psychic would know exactly when, where, and how to contact them," Steve Baxter, from Mandoemedia.com, told Manchester Evening News.

Mr Baxter further said that the person was wanted to find a genuine psychic, adding that "maybe they had been swindled by a fake".

Last month, a woman in New Jersey put up a hoarding to congratulate her daughter who earned a doctorate degree.

Kendra Busbee was so proud of her daughter that she decided to tell the entire city about her accomplishment. The proud mother paid $1,250 to hire the billboard, but claimed the impact was priceless.

"You must be my shining star. You were going to shine no matter where you are! I am the proudest mommy bean. I love you Dr Kristine S. Smalls," the woman said in a Facebook post.