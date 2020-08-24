Man Opens Nike Delivery Box To Find It Crawling With Worms

A New York man received a Nike parcel crawling with worms.

You know that happy feeling when you order something online and it finally arrives? For one New York City man, the happiness soon turned to disgust when he opened his Nike delivery box to find it crawling with "dozens of worms". Ben Smithee took to social media to document the shocking experience, sharing pictures of the delivery box with the creepy crawlies inside.

"I ordered some clothes from Nike and got the shipment yesterday," Mr Smithee wrote on Facebook this Friday. " To my surprise and immediate gagging were dozens of worms - yes. Freaking worms."

He added that the worms were alive and crawling between each layer of packaging. "I seriously have never heard of something like this," Mr Smithee told The New York Post. "I was so shocked and trying not to add vomit on top of the situation."

In his Facebook post, the CEO of The Smithee Group said that he found about 25 to 30 live worms in the Nike box, and he had to shake the packages from his apartment window to throw them out.

"Wow, I've never heard of such a thing happening. Gross!" wrote one person in the comments section of the post, which has garnered hundreds of reactions.

"Ugh. That is disgusting! I'm not sure that I would have opened those packages or kept the items," another said.

After getting rid of the worms, the New York resident tried to get in touch with Nike, but was disappointed with the customer service experience. "The customer service was less than awesome or helpful at the time, so ... I waited for people to respond," Mr Smithee told NBC News.

Nike later apologised for the incident and has sent him a complete refund and replacement items.