Man Loses 13.5kg And Destroys Belly Fat: The Secret Revealed

Maintaining a fit body is challenging in today's demanding world, but despite the difficulties of modern life, some are conquering fitness goals. Recently, a man has successfully lost 13.5kg of body weight and eliminated his belly fat with the help of a diet and fitness coach, and his story is going viral. Fitness coach Priyanka Lahiri, known for her own remarkable transformation, managed to shed significant weight despite being in her 40s. Through her expert guidance, the man was able to achieve impressive fitness goals, proving that dedication to proper diet and exercise can lead to lasting results at any age.

Sharing his story on microblogging platform X, Priyanka wrote, "My mentee approached me to improve his diet, reduce body fat, gain strength and improve his running capacity. And in the process of his journey, he lost 13.5 kg of body weight and all of his belly fat. But how did he get to this situation where he needed intervention?"

She further wrote, "His biggest problem area was his workplace, which contributed to most of his junk and calorie intake, while his high-stress job made him super sedentary. His office cafeteria was full of good and bad food, but there were temptations. From chocolates to all kinds of high-calorie dense snacks readily accessible, he didn't realise when it all changed his health for the worse, and that's when he approached me."

Sharing the changes she made in his diet programme, she wrote, "I gave him a customised diet plan based on what was available in his office cafeteria. He just needed to make the right choices, which he did wonderfully. I created his 5-day exercise plan that targeted 4 days of strength, 1 day of endurance, core and agility and 2 days of outdoor runs."

How I started in 2012 and how 2021 has been a long journey. At the age of 42, I am happy about not stopping even now. It has been challenging and fun. I am so glad that I never gave up and the mental transformation is what I cherish the most pic.twitter.com/WMTBJjsXts — Priyanka Lahiri (@PriyankaLahiri_) May 31, 2021

Having undergone a significant transformation herself, Priyanka offers valuable insights on weight loss through her social media posts, earning widespread appreciation from her followers.