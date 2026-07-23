Man Hilariously Mocks Trump's Signature Gestures During Georgia Speech

A man seated directly behind Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Georgia unexpectedly became the centre of attention after cameras caught him closely imitating the former US president's signature gestures and expressions throughout the speech. The moment took place during Trump's rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta, where the unidentified attendee, dressed in a suit and red tie, appeared to mouth along with parts of the speech while copying Trump's familiar hand movements, head tilts, and facial expressions.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many users saying the man appeared to be mocking Trump. Several users also claimed he was no longer visible in the camera frame later in the event, though it was unclear whether he had changed seats or was simply out of view.

Here's the video:

As Trump spoke about issues including Iran and his political opponents, the attendee continued mirroring many of his gestures, drawing attention away from the speech itself.

The rally lasted more than an hour, and broadcast footage also showed some audience members seated behind Trump chatting among themselves, looking at their phones or appearing disengaged during parts of the address.

The event came hours after Trump attended a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for four US service members who were killed in separate incidents linked to escalating tensions involving Iran.

When asked about their deaths, Trump said, "All I'm going to say is we love you, we love your child, and that's what they are to them; they're their children. There are no games, no nothing that's their child, and, er, all you can do is throw out your heart."