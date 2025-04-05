'Hands Off' Protests Against Donald Trump, Elon Musk Across US Today: What It Is

Thousands across the United States will take to the streets on Saturday under the 'Hands Off!' banner, protesting against what they call a sweeping power grab by Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Over 1,200 protests by over 150 organisations - civil rights groups and labour unions to LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans and electoral reform activists - are planned across all 50 US states, with gatherings also expected at the Capitol and the National Mall in Washington DC, reported the Associated Press.

The movement, which has rapidly gained momentum, is said to be possibly the largest single-day protest since Trump assumed office for his second term in January this year.

"They're dismantling our country. They're looting our government. And they think we'll just watch," the Hands Off! campaign stated on its official website.

Protesters are expected to voice opposition to Trump's policies, including cuts to Social Security, mass layoffs from federal agencies, rollbacks of consumer protections and measures targeting immigrants and the transgender community, Axios reported.

Adding fuel to the movement is the growing backlash against Musk's influence within the federal government, particularly his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) - an initiative linked to aggressive cost-cutting and restructuring. This follows previous global protests at Tesla outlets sparked by the #TeslaTakedown campaign.

Musk, who serves as a key adviser to Trump and is the head of Tesla and SpaceX, claims that his initiatives are saving billions in taxpayer funds.

The Saturday rallies will take place in front of federal buildings, state capitals, congressional offices and urban centres. The largest protest will likely be in Washington, DC, where organisers expect a turnout of around 12,500 demonstrators.

Participants are being urged to gather at the Sylvan Theater, with speeches and programming scheduled to begin midday, according to a spokesperson of advocacy group MoveOn, The Times of India reported.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!" a statement on the campaign's website declared.

Another excerpt from the site reads, "This is a nationwide mobilisation to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights-enabled by Congress every step of the way.

"They want to strip America for parts-shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid-all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They're handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich. If we don't fight now, there won't be anything left to save."

While there have been many protests targeting either Trump or Musk over the past year, none have yet reached the scale of the 2017 Women's March or the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.