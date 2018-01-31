Man Goes Fishing On Flooded Road. Watch The Moment He Landed A Catch Talk about a good catch!

We've seen a lot of weird things going down in Australia. From giant spiders to wallabys hopping along highways, the land down under has seen more than its fair share of unusual activities. The latest addition to that long list is a man who decided to go fishing on a flooded street - and succeeded.A video posted by Damien Monck on the public group 'Old Darwin' shows a man taking advantage of water-logged streets near the capital of Australia's Northern Territory to go fishing.The video shows the man cast a line and reel in a barramundi, thanks to waters flooding what is normally dry land. According to UPI , the incident took place in the town of Batchelor.Watch the video here Mr Monck tells NDTV that the video was shot by him on January 28 when he went out to film the floodwaters.It has already been shared almost 1,000 times on Facebook and has collected many surprised comments. "Only in 'The Territory'" writes one user. "That's Gold," says another.According to ABC News , Northern Territory has faced 12 days of heavy rain, damaging winds, and flooding. Only a few months ago in August, a clip of a man fishing inside a home flooded by Hurrican Harvey went massively viral online.Click for more trending news