Watch: Wallaby Makes A Break For Freedom, Chased By Police

This video looks like your favourite cartoon show come to life, but better. A wallaby in Australia was found hopping at breakneck speed towards the Sydney Harbour Bridge early morning on January 16, surprising motorists and pedestrians alike."I couldn't believe what I was seeing," one eyewitness, Michelle, said to ABC News . "I thought 'No, no way do you see a kangaroo in the city like that."Traffic controllers from the Transport Management Centre and New South Wales Police monitored the wallaby. They finally managed to take it into custody near the Conservatorium of Music, before transferring it to Taronga Zoo, reports 9 News Watch the widely-shared video below:Another video of the chase was shared by NSW Roads:The Taronga Zoo reports that the adult male swamp wallaby seemed distressed but did not suffer any injuries. The wallaby has now become a social media celebrity of sorts with thousands 'liking', sharing and commenting on his videos.According to ABC News , after being monitored for the next 24 hours, the wallaby will be released in bushland where there were other swamp wallabies.Click for more trending news