Watch: Wallaby Makes A Break For Freedom, Chased By Police

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," one eyewitness, Michelle, said to ABC News. "I thought 'No, no way do you see a kangaroo in the city like that."
Traffic controllers from the Transport Management Centre and New South Wales Police monitored the wallaby. They finally managed to take it into custody near the Conservatorium of Music, before transferring it to Taronga Zoo, reports 9 News.
Watch the widely-shared video below:
Another video of the chase was shared by NSW Roads:
The Taronga Zoo reports that the adult male swamp wallaby seemed distressed but did not suffer any injuries.
Comments
According to ABC News, after being monitored for the next 24 hours, the wallaby will be released in bushland where there were other swamp wallabies.
Click for more trending news