Man Compares Bengaluru Life With Tier-3 City, Says One Day Off Isn't Enough

A Bengaluru-based doctor has shared his experience of having more free time in Bidar, Karnataka. His post has started a discussion about the different pace of life in a big city and a tier-3 town.
The doctor, who uses the name TheFitDoc on X, said he often felt that he did not have enough time for different activities while living in Bengaluru. He said that even one day off did not feel sufficient.
Check Out The Post Here:
In Bengaluru, I always felt like I never had enough time to do anything. One day off was never enough 😭 Here in Bidar, I went for a long run, had a meal, took a nap and it's still just 2 PM. Might even go for another movie today 😂 Time really moves slow in a tier3 city.— Thefitdoc (@Siddurp2) October 3, 2026
The doctor then compared his experience in Bengaluru with his time in Bidar. He said that he went for a long run, had a meal and took a nap, yet it was only 2 pm. He also said that he might go for another movie later that day.
Social Media Reaction
The post drew several reactions online.
One user commented, "You just woke up early."
Another user noted, "I also felt the same."
"That's true, mostly because of fewer distractions," added a third user.
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