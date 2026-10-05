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Man Compares Bengaluru Life With Tier-3 City, Says One Day Off Isn't Enough

The doctor compared his experience in Bengaluru with his time in Bidar.

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Man Compares Bengaluru Life With Tier-3 City, Says One Day Off Isn't Enough
The post drew several reactions online.

A Bengaluru-based doctor has shared his experience of having more free time in Bidar, Karnataka. His post has started a discussion about the different pace of life in a big city and a tier-3 town.

The doctor, who uses the name TheFitDoc on X, said he often felt that he did not have enough time for different activities while living in Bengaluru. He said that even one day off did not feel sufficient.

Check Out The Post Here:

The doctor then compared his experience in Bengaluru with his time in Bidar. He said that he went for a long run, had a meal and took a nap, yet it was only 2 pm. He also said that he might go for another movie later that day.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "You just woke up early."

Another user noted, "I also felt the same."

"That's true, mostly because of fewer distractions," added a third user.

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Bengaluru Doctor, Bidar Karnataka, Tier 3 Town
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