Bengaluru Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Harassing Woman At Clinic

A 56-year-old dermatologist has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old woman who had visited his clinic for treatment.

The woman, in her police complaint, said she had gone to Dr Praveen's clinic on October 18 to consult him regarding a skin infection.

During the examination, he allegedly forced her to undress and subjected her to inappropriate touching, hugging, and kissing.

He also allegedly made indecent remarks and suggested meeting her later at a hotel.

The woman immediately informed her family about the incident, after which a complaint was lodged with the police.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused doctor has been taken into custody, and further investigation is in progress.