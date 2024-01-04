Man Changes His Height On Bumble To 6 Feet 2 Inches. This Happens Next

Netizens also shared their experience on X

A man from Delhi reported a significant surge in his Bumble matches after changing his height to 190 cm (approximately 6 feet and 2 inches) on the app. Aman, the X user, disclosed the findings of his social experiment in a post that's gaining traction on the microblogging platform.

Bumble, an online dating application, allows users to view profiles and indicate interest by "swiping right." If mutual interest occurs (both users "swipe right" on each other), the app registers it as a match, enabling them to engage in conversation.

X user, Aman is a software developer and claimed that he changed nothing in his profile except his height. He believes that changing his height is the reason he managed to get nine matches in a day.

"Changed my height to 190cm on Bumble as a joke. Got 9 matches in a day. Nothing else in my profile was changed," he wrote.

He added, "I've realised, you're not ugly, you're not poor, you're not unfunny, you're just short."

I've now changed it back but I've realised, you're not ugly, you're not poor, you're not unfunny, you're just short. — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) January 4, 2024

Aman was not the only one who got more matches on the dating app by making minor changes, other users on X also shared their experiences.

A user wrote, "Changed my bio, wrote founder/CEO- fincap labs, bumble got flooded with matches."

Another user commented, "Is height shaming (unsaid) part of body shaming? Looks like men too are judged by their body, but since they are men nobody cares."

"As someone who is 190, I am questioning myself now.

Happens with me on hinge, but Bumble is barren," the third user wrote.

"This may be true for dating apps because there's not much else to go on other than physical characteristics and career. But irl my 5'5 friend easily attracts more girls than me (5'10)." the fourth user shared his experience.

"Dating apps have always acted as places where you either get "validation" or "self-doubt". Places where a book is judged by its cover. However, there are a few people who read the prompts before making a choice. They defo are for the keeps," the fifth user commented.