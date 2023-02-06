Malala Yousafzai's Savage Move On Seeing Husband's Dirty Socks Wins Internet

Malala's savage move raked up thousands of likes and several reactions.

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai recently took to Twitter to give a sneak peek into her life after marriage. The Nobel Peace laureate is married to Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board. The 25-year-old shared a post about throwing her husband's dirty socks in the garbage bin. The internet loved her savage move.

"Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin," she wrote in her tweet.

Reacting to the tweet, Malala's husband started a Twitter poll. "What would you do if someone said the socks on the sofa were dirty?" He shared two options including "Put them in laundry" and "Throw them in bin." He concluded the tweet with a hashtag #AskingForAfriend.

Check out the post here:

Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin. — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) February 4, 2023

Malala's savage move raked up thousands of likes and several reactions. Many social media users hailed her move and said that they have done the same. A user wrote, "Welcome to married life - the circle of dirty socks on the sofa, the fight to be reasonable, the laundry/bust bin, another dirty pair on sofa."

Another user wrote, "Right thing to do, not only because she is the one & only "Malala" but because next time, you won't left socks where you shouldn't. Household is the responsibility of both of you. Not only Malala's."

"I repeatedly told my husband not to put his sweaty hockey stuff in the hamper for face, dishcloths, towels etc. Have enough so they only have to be washed every 4-5 weeks. He didn't listen and of course after a few weeks couldn't find his special hockey underware and socks."

The post has collected over 8,000 likes and 261 retweets so far.



