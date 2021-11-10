Malala Yousafzai Marries Asser Malik. Know More About Him

Malala Yousafzai posted photos of the ceremony in Birmingham along with her husband Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Laureate and activist, married Asser Malik, a Pakistani Cricket Board official, in an intimate ceremony in the UK on Tuesday.

Malala Yousafzai posted photos of the ceremony in Birmingham along with her husband Asser Malik and their families.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," the 24-year-old, who is a cricket fan and a supporter of the Pakistan team, posted on Twitter, sharing images.

Some reports referred to her comments earlier this year on marriage. "I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" – Malala had told Vogue magazine in June.

Asser Malik, who is from Lahore, is an entrepreneur and the general manager of the Pakistan board's High Performance Centre. He was reportedly also associated with a Pakistani Super League franchise and had a player management agency.

According to reports, he studied in the Atchinson College in Lahore and the Lahore University of Management Sciences.

The two met two years ago and developed a close friendship, according to Press Trust of India.

Malala was 15 when she was shot in the head in 2012 in Pakistan by a member of the Taliban for defying a diktat banning girls from school. She was flown to the UK for treatment.

In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize at 17, becoming the youngest winner. She shared the prize with child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.

She graduated from the Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics last year.

Congratulatory messages have poured in from across the word for the gritty activist. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British screenwriter and Pakistan PM Imran Khan''s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, Apple CEO Tim Cook and film star Priyanka Chopra are among those who have wished the couple.