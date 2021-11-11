Asser Malik, Malala Followed A 'Pak Cricket Team Tradition' After Wedding

"In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner," Asser Malik.

Asser Malik, who married Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai recently, tweeted a heart-warming message for her along with a picture of them cutting a cake together. "In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner - I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting," he said.

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Laureate, and activist married Asser Malik, a Pakistani Cricket Board official, in an intimate ceremony in the UK on Tuesday.

Asser Malik, who is from Lahore, is an entrepreneur and the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre. He was reportedly also associated with a Pakistani Super League franchise and had a player management agency.

Ms Yousafzai has graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics last year.

Malala Yousafzai had announced her wedding to Asser on social media on Tuesday. She had shared two pictures with her husband from their nikkah and wrote: "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead." The two met two years ago and developed a close friendship, according to news agency PTI.

????: @malinfezehaipic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple from prominent personalities around the world including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British screenwriter and Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner on a project focusing on the importance of education among children, congratulated the couple with a message on Instagram saying, "Congratulations! Wish you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision."