Mahashivratri 2023: Know The Date and Significance

Mahashivratri is one of the most important annual festivals for Hindus when devotees worship Lord Shiva. Grand festivities and celebrations mark the day across the country and many devotees keep fast to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Visiting Shiva temples and lighting lamps at the temple are important rituals of this day.

Mahashivratri is considered the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva and devotees follow all rituals and observe a strict fast. As per the Hindu calendar, Mahashivratri is observed in the month of Phalgun and it corresponds to the months of February and March on the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Mahashivratri will be observed on February 18.

Date and puja timing

Mahashivratri falls on the 14th day or Chaturdashi tithi in the dark fortnight of the month of Phalgun, according to the Hindu calendar.

On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped during nishita kaal. This year, the nishita kaal puja timing will begin at 12:09 AM and end at 1 AM on February 19.

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 8:02 PM on February 18 and ends at 4:18 PM on February 19.

Devotees can perform the puja during the four prahars as given below:

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 6:13 PM to 9:24 PM on February 18

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:24 PM on February 18 to 12:35 AM on February 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 3:46 AM, February 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:46 AM to 6:56 AM, February 19

Time to End Fast

According to the panchang, devotees can end the fast between 6:56 AM and 3:24 PM on February 19.

Significance

Mahashivratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals and an auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva. As per mythology, Lord Shiva first appeared in the form of Shiva Linga at the midnight of Mahashivratri.

Rituals

The rituals of Mahashivratri involve decorating the Shiva Linga with flowers and bael leaves. Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer bhaang, fruits, honey, ghee, sweets and milk to Lord Shiva. They take bath early in the morning before visiting the temple to seek blessings from the deity.

On the evening of Mahashivratri, people gather at the temple and worship the Shiva Linga. Devotees light lamps and spend the entire night at the temple. In many temples across India, spectacular processions of Lord Shiva and Parvati are taken out on a palanquin at night.

A light sattvik meal is usually consumed on Mahashivratri to end the fast. The prasad could consist of non-cereal foods, fruits and sweets.

