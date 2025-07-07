Puri Rath Yatra: Know About 'Adhar Pana' Ritual And Its Significance

The 'Adhara Pana' ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra was observed on Monday on the Bada Danda (Grand Road) in Puri. The ritual marks one of the concluding ceremonies of the Rath Yatra festival in which servitors offer sweet water to the deities on the chariots, a day before their return to the Jagannath temple in Puri. Adhara Pana is a special type of sweet drink in which cheese, milk, sugar and spices are mixed.

The idols of Lord Balabhadra and his siblings, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, are on their chariots, which have been placed outside the shrine since July 5, when 'Bahuda Yatra' was held.

"As per the tradition, the Pana or sweet water pots are broken on the chariots so that the spirits and ghosts that surrounded the chariots during the Rath Yatra, get their thirst quenched," Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in the Jagannath culture, said as quoted by PTI.

'Suna Besha' Of Lord Jagannath In Puri

Around 15 lakh devotees on Sunday witnessed 'Suna Besha' (golden attire) ritual on chariots. The idols were decorated with golden attire, with sibling deities wearing gold jewellery weighing nearly 208 kg on the occasion of Suna Besha, which translates to "Golden Attire" or "Golden Adornment," symbolising divine prosperity, victory of good over evil and the Lord's eternal guardianship over the universe.

It is observed five times a year, with the most significant one taking place on Bahuda Ekadashi, the day after the return of the deities from the Gundicha Temple during the Ratha Yatra festival.

Suna Besha represents the supreme sovereignty of Lord Jagannath and is a celebration of devotion, faith and community. It's a moment when the mortal world merges with the divine, filling devotees with hope, peace, and spiritual awakening.

The tradition of Suna Besha is believed to have originated during the reign of King Kapilendra Deva in the 15th century CE, who donated gold and diamonds to Lord Jagannath after conquering southern kingdoms.