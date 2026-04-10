Maharashtra Couple Names Newborn "Virat," Reveals It Through RCB Jersey

Cricket is more than just a sport for many fans, often becoming a part of their personal lives and celebrations. For one couple from Maharashtra, this passion found a special place in one of their most memorable moments. A Maharashtrian couple named their newborn son "Virat" and shared the moment during a naming ceremony held in full RCB style, inspired by the popular IPL team.

The video of this unique naming ceremony was shared by the child's mother, Gauri Mahadik, on Instagram, where it quickly went viral.

She posted a clip of the special moment, which quickly gained attention online for its simple yet impactful idea. In the video, the couple reveals their son's name in a unique way. Instead of revealing it directly, they revealed it through the RCB jersey.

As soon as the jersey is opened, the name "Virat" appears on it, becoming the highlight of the entire ceremony.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

This creative way of revealing the name has been praised by many on social media.

One user commented, "Best name ceremony I have ever seen."

Another user noted, "Loyalty at its peak."

"I will also name my kid like this," added a third user.