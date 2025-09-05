Lunar Eclipse 2025: Essential Do's And Don'ts To Follow During Chandra Grahan

Skywatchers across the globe are eagerly anticipating the last total lunar eclipse of the year, set to take place on the night of September 7-8, 2025. As Earth aligns perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, the full Moon will gradually turn a deep crimson, resulting in a breathtaking Blood Moon that will last for approximately 82 minutes.

In Hindu tradition, a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) is more than just a celestial spectacle-it is a spiritually potent event. This year's eclipse is particularly significant as it coincides with Pitru Paksha Purnima, a day revered for ancestral rituals. As such, followers are encouraged to observe certain do's and don'ts to maintain spiritual purity and harmony during this powerful time.

Chandra Grahan 2025: Do's to Follow

1. Engage in meditation, bhajans, and kirtans to harness the spiritual energy.

2. Chant Chandra Dev mantras to reduce lunar afflictions during the eclipse and sutak period.

3. Take a ritual bath before and after the eclipse to cleanse the body and soul.

4. Purify idols using Gangajal or plain water if Gangajal is unavailable.

5. Sprinkle Gangajal around the home after the eclipse to eliminate negativity.

6. Recite the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, especially if suffering from illness or mental distress.

7. Hanuman Chalisa and Bajrang Baan are recommended for protection from negative energies.

8. Take a holy dip in the Ganga river, especially on this auspicious Pitru Paksha Purnima.

9. Read sacred texts and scriptures during the eclipse period.

10. Pregnant women should keep a coconut filled with water in their laps before the eclipse, later immersing it in flowing water to protect the unborn child.

11. Add Kusha seeds or Tulsi Patra to food items to prevent them from absorbing negative energy.

Chandra Grahan 2025: Don'ts to Avoid

1. Avoid all auspicious activities, including weddings, housewarmings, and new ventures.

2. Do not cook or eat food during the eclipse period.

3. Abstain from physical intimacy during the eclipse and sutak phases.

4. Refrain from touching idols or sacred objects during the eclipse.

5. Avoid touching the Tulsi plant or visiting temples.

6. Stay out of temples during the eclipse.

7. Do not handle sharp objects like knives or scissors during this time.

As the Blood Moon graces the night sky on September 7, it is an opportunity not just for astronomical wonder but also for spiritual reflection. By observing these ancient practices and precautions, devotees can align themselves with cosmic energies in a positive and mindful way.