'Mummy Said Don't Go Out': Lunar Eclipse Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest As Moon Turns Blood Red

Lunar Eclipse 2025: On the intervening night of September 7 and 8, Earth's natural satellite, the Moon, turned blood red as skywatchers from across the globe witnessed the longest lunar eclipse since 2022. The Moon wore a reddish-brown hue, a stark departure from its usual white-grey colour for almost 82 minutes, making the night special.

As the moon transformed into an ethereal space body, everyone took to social media to share the pictures they had taken, leading to a flurry of memes and jokes about the event. While most were mesmerised by the captivating view, others joked about the superstitions associated with a lunar eclipse.

#WATCH | Visuals of the full moon ahead of the beginning of the Lunar eclipse#LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/OySKurd5fy — NDTV (@ndtv) September 7, 2025

Check the funny memes here:

“Today people at their terrace,” said one user, while another joked about how Indian mothers prohibit the children and other family members from stepping out during the eclipse: "Mom when you try to step out during Chandragrahan."

A third commented: "Mummy told me to not go out but here I am."

"Me going to the terrace to click a picture of the lunar eclipse"

My Mother : pic.twitter.com/LZUHGp7nCU — Rishiiii (@me_rishiiii) September 7, 2025

Total Lunar Eclipse as a meme: pic.twitter.com/OBmxxOG9SZ — BRN (@GoGoGoGoGoBrian) September 7, 2025

Mom when you try to step out during Chandragrahan: pic.twitter.com/bKMNpDmBM0 — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) September 7, 2025

Why Moon appears red?

The Moon appears red during lunar eclipses because the only sunlight reaching it is reflected and scattered through the Earth's atmosphere. This reddish colour, known as the Blood Moon effect, results from Rayleigh scattering when the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter blue wavelengths away, while longer red wavelengths bend toward the Moon, illuminating it in crimson tones.

While special glasses or pinhole projectors are needed to safely observe solar eclipses, all that is required to see a lunar eclipse is clear weather and being in the right spot. Sunday's eclipse was the longest total lunar eclipse visible from India since 2022 and the first since July 27, 2018 to be observed from all parts of the country.