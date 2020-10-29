'Little Menace': 2-Month-Old Elephant Tries To Fight Older Ones In LOL Video

Lapa the baby elephant tries to take on older ones in this adorable video.

What this baby elephant lacks in size, he makes up for in spirit. A hilarious video of Lapa, a two-month-old baby elephant in Kenya, trying to take on his elders is being widely circulated on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organisation that rescues and rehabilitates orphaned elephants in Kenya.

The Trust describes Lapa as an "adorable little menace" with all the swagger of a full-grown bull. Though he is all of two months old, Lapa is not afraid of picking fights with elephants much bigger than himself - as this video is proof.

In this hilarious clip, the feisty baby elephant is seen trying to take on not one, but three other elephants - each of them bigger than he himself is. Lapa was filmed pushing and shoving Sattao, Musiara, and Olsekki, who all looked quite bemused by his bravado.

"Just see how he takes on Sattao, Musiara, and Olsekki without missing a beat. In fact, they all look quite shocked by the head-butting bravado of this pint-sized boy!" Sheldrick Wildlife Trust wrote while sharing the video.

"This is hysterical! The big boys are all so gentle and are looking at him like 'whaaaaa?'" wrote one commenter.

"He is adorably spunky," said another.

According to the Trust, Lapa is the 37th known calf born to an orphan that they rescued, raised, and reintegrated back into the wild. His mother, Lenana, was found orphaned in 2006 and rescued by the Trust.