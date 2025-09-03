Pension At Risk Without These Documents, Check What's Essential

For many senior citizens, a pension is the only financial lifeline after retirement, covering essentials like medicines, groceries, and utility bills. However, due to minor oversights or lack of awareness, pensions are sometimes unexpectedly stopped, causing distress and hardship.

The most common reason for this is the failure to submit the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, or Life Certificate, on time. This crucial document serves as proof that the pensioner is still alive and eligible to receive pension benefits. Every year, it must be submitted between November 1 and November 30. Missing this deadline can lead to pension disbursement being suspended.

In the past, pensioners had to visit banks or government offices and wait in long queues to submit their life certificate. Now, the government has simplified the process. Pensioners can submit it from home via the Jeevan Pramaan App using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication on a mobile or laptop. Alternatively, they can request a post office agent to assist them at home.

Besides the Life Certificate, other essential documents are also required for pension processing. These include proof of age (Aadhaar card, voter ID, birth certificate, class 10 mark sheet), proof of address, bank account details (passbook, account number, IFSC code), income declaration, and the Pension Payment Order (PPO) number.

Failure to provide any of these documents in time could disrupt pension payments. Pensioners are advised to stay informed and ensure timely submission to avoid inconvenience.