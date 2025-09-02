Why US Olympic Star Greg Louganis Sold His Priceless Medals And Home

Greg Louganis, the celebrated US Olympic diver often hailed as one of the greatest in history, has sold his California home along with three of his prized Olympic medals to begin a fresh chapter abroad. At 65, Louganis revealed on Facebook that he "needed the money" to make this significant life change and has now relocated to Panama.

Between 1976 and 1988, Louganis won five Olympic medals, including multiple golds. Recently, he auctioned two gold medals and one silver, fetching a combined total of $437,000, far surpassing his expectations. Reflecting on his move, he asked, "So, as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind?"

"I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold, I believe, because I went against what the "experts" told me last time when I tried the first time," he wrote in the Facebook post.

"I told the truth; I needed the money. While many people may have built businesses and sold them for a profit, I had my medals, which I am grateful for. If I had proper management, I might not have been in that position, but what is done is done; live and learn," he added.

"The other consideration is the sale of my house. I am VERY happy with whom I sold it to," he continued.

"I thanked and blessed the house to bring joy, love, peace, happiness, and a sense of safety to those who entered the house."

In addition to the medals and his home, Louganis revealed that he sold a lot of his personal belongings after several of his close friends lost their possessions in the deadly Woolsey and Palisades wildfires earlier this year.

"I know I am choosing to do this, but their resilience is an inspiration for me to start anew, with an open heart and an open door. Opening up to possibilities," he went on.

The diving legend's career spanned across three Olympic Games: Montreal in 1976, Los Angeles in 1984 and Seoul in 1988. This bold step marks a major transition for the diving icon, leaving behind his US roots to start anew overseas.