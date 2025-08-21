"Leave Me Alone": Missing Woman Found Living Among Lost 'African' Tribe In Scotland

A Texas woman, previously reported missing, has been discovered living with a self-proclaimed "lost African tribe" in the forests of Jedburgh, Scotland, according to UK-based media group SWNS. The group, known as the Kingdom of Kubala, is led by Kofi Offeh (King Atehene) and Jean Gasho (Queen Nandi), who assert they are reclaiming ancestral land allegedly taken from their forebears 400 years ago.

The woman, identified as Kaura Taylor, now goes by the name Asnat within the group. In a video message, she stated, "To the UK authorities, obviously I am not missing. Leave me alone. I am an adult, not a helpless child."

The Kingdom of Kubala claims descent from the biblical King David and lives off-grid, adhering to their interpretation of divine law rather than local regulations. They have faced eviction notices and reported attacks, including one incident where a tent was set on fire.

The group said they've been served eviction notices and been targeted in an attack that involved someone setting one of their tents on fire. While they "don't recognise local laws", they say they only follow the rules of their God, who is named Yahowah, according to the outlet.

"We live a very simple life of returning to innocence," King Atehene told the outlet. "We connect to nature. We connect to the trees around us. We get grounded every morning. We bathe in the springwater. We are living a simple life of relying daily on the creator for food, shelter and clothing. We live in a tent without walls, but we are not afraid of anyone, for we have the protection of the creator, Yahowah."

Scottish authorities, including the Scottish Borders Council and Police Scotland, are monitoring the situation and have offered guidance on support and housing options.