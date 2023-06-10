'Korean Mummy Papa Ki Indian Beti': Influencer's Visit To Taj Mahal With Parents Wins Internet

"Korean mummy papa ki Indian beti," Jiwon wrote in the caption of her post.

An Indian influencer with Korean parents recently visited the Taj Mahal in Agra while dressed in a salwar kameez. Taking Instagram, Jiwon posted pictures of herself with her parents in front of one of the world's most cherished architectural marvels and said that her parents loved the Taj.

In the image, the social media influencer radiated joy and pride as she stood alongside her beaming parents. She was seen wearing a pink salwar suit and posing alongside her father and mother with the magnificent Taj Mahal in the background.

Take a look below:

"Today I showed taj mahal to my parents... and they fall in love with the taj mahal.. I'm happy to show them Incredible India. and our guide said I speak Hindi and I wear kurti so i'm totally Indian. khubsurat taj mahal ke sath sundar gulabi kurti, acha hai na? (Isn't the beautiful Taj Mahal complemented by a pretty pink kurti?)" the caption added.

Jiwon shared the pictures a few days back and since then her post has accumulated more than 28,000 likes and several comments. Jiwon's gesture of exploring foreign cultures and proudly showcasing her love for Indian heritage resonated with her followers. While some simply reacted with heart emojis, others applauded her for promoting unity and celebrating the richness of different traditions.

"Omg..absolutely stunning," wrote one user. "Beautiful pics... You are looking so beautiful dear. Your parents are also so cute. God bless your family," said another.

A third user commented, "Hope your parents too fall in love with this wonderful country," while a fourth added, "I really hope they enjoy the structure and the place."

Some users even had some recommendations for the influencer. "Recommendation: Visit Swaminarayan Temple (Akshardham) in New Delhi along with your parents. Also make sure you attend the 24 minutes breathtaking light show at 7:45 P.M," commented one user.

Meanwhile, in one of her previous videos, Jiwon said that she loves India because of its people. "I think the biggest reason is people. Indian people are so friendly and caring... love to help, support, emotional and also treat me as member of family," she said. The influencer also revealed that she is learning Hindi using videos and Google Translate.