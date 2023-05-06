King Charles' Coronation: British Pub Hosts 'Not Bothered Party' As An 'Antidote To Monarchy Madness'

The Sir Isaac Newton Pub wanted to do something different for the occasion.

The historic coronation of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla is taking place today at Westminster Abbey. British citizens and people from many other countries around the world are excited about the moment. But there is one pub in Britain that is unfazed by all the hype around the coronation of King Charles.

According to The Metro, a pub in Cambridge is hosting a "not bothered" coronation party on Saturday as a "respectful antidote to monarchy madness."

The Sir Isaac Newton Pub wanted to "do something a little bit different" to commemorate the coronation event as the nation prepared for the big day, said assistant manager of the pub Shelley Turner.

Ms. Turner further said the staff had put up "happy generic evening" bunting and erected a cardboard cut-out of Sir David Attenborough because "he really should be king."

"We noticed that everyone was kind of doing the same thing for the coronation, and after speaking to customers, some of them would say, 'Oh, I'm not that bothered. Not everyone's so excited about the monarchy, so let's give the rebels a bit of a party as well," the assistant manager explained.

Meanwhile, King Charles III becomes the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook, and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.

While he ascended to the throne immediately after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September, the 74-year-old will be formally crowned King when the Archbishop of Canterbury concludes the religious ceremony by inviting the 2,200-strong congregation and millions watching worldwide to swear allegiance to the new British sovereign.

At the end of the service, he will receive a spoken greeting delivered in unison by representatives from the Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist, and Jewish communities.



