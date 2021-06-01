UK PM Boris Johnson Honours Kerala 'Superhero' For Community Service

Prabhu Natarajan and his son dressed up in costumes to deliver food to children.

The Britain government has honoured Prabhu Natarajan, a native of Kerala, with the UK Points of Light Award for his Covid relief efforts. During the pandemic-induced lockdown in the UK, Mr Natarajan and his son delivered food to hundreds of people in need while dressed superheroes, Santa Claus and, most recently, as the Easter bunny.

In March 2020, Prabhu Natarajan, along with his wife and son, moved to the United Kingdom just when the novel coronavirus pandemic was sweeping the world. And soon after he moved, the UK, like many other countries around the world, went into lockdown, affecting his job prospects as well. However, the same lockdown has brought him glory and acknowledgement for his efforts from none other than British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 34-year-old, soon after he arrived in Banbury, dedicated himself to supporting the community in response to the pandemic. According to the UK PM Office, Mr Natarajan delivered over 11,000 chocolates, treats and other food items to hundreds of families across the town. That's not it. He also established a food bank too, collecting and delivering food parcels to the people in need. And for these efforts, especially in a time as challenging as the pandemic, the Britain government has honoured Mr Natarajan with the UK Points of Light Award.

Mr Natarajan lost his father, 11 family members and nine best friends to Covid in the last 22 days in India, he said. He dedicated the award to the people he had lost to the infection. "If you want to live a happy life, take care of people around you," Mr Natarajan said, adding "a smile and an act of kindness wins everything".

He thanked PM Johnson and others who thought deserved that award. "It's not an individual effort. I have got immense support from my wife Shilpa Balachandran, my son Addhu (Advaith Prabhu) and the amazing people of the whole of Banbury," Mr Natarajan said, adding "With their amazing support only was I able to do everything."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a personal letter, addressed to Mr Natarajan, thanked him for all he had done in the last year to bring moments of happiness to the families of his town.

“You have single-handedly delivered over 11,000 treats to people across the town, which is a staggering achievement. You have delighted local children by doing your deliveries in a superhero costume, but the true hero is you!”

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, who also recognised Prabhu as an Unsung Hero in North Oxfordshire in December 2020, said he was a true unsung hero and a credit to the Banbury community. "His selflessness and generosity have given residents a real boost during such a difficult year. He is very deserving of this Point of Light Award. I look forward to meeting him in the coming weeks to thank him personally for his efforts,” Mrs Prentis said.

Mr Natarajan is creative too and that's evident in the manner in which he appears before the people with treats, chocolates and food items. To cheer them up, the 34-year-old dresses as superheroes and Santa Claus. Most recently, Mr Natarajan was seen distributing thousands of donated eggs dressed as the Easter bunny.